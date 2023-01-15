Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

