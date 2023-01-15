Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.86.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.