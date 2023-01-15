Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,338 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $167,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 51,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 55,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

