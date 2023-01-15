Assetmark Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of TEGNA worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,560 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 682,120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after acquiring an additional 356,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.