Assetmark Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,773 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.25% of PDC Energy worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,861,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.61 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

