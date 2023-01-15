Assetmark Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.