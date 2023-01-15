Assetmark Inc. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,536 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $299.52 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.68.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

