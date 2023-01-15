Assetmark Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.63% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $43.02 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

