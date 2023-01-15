Assetmark Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

