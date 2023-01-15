Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

