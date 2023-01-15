Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,806,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.95 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

