Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

