Assetmark Inc. Purchases 10,426 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 474,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

