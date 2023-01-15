Assetmark Inc. Purchases 228,385 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 15,185.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,385 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.37. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 69.37%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

