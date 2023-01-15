Assetmark Inc. Purchases 23,522 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 634.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $27,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $270.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.88 and its 200-day moving average is $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

