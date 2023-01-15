Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,252 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

