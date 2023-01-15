Assetmark Inc. Purchases 7,349 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,512,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,519 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $47.01 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

