Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 422.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,609 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.35 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $50.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.