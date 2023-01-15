Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,073 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

