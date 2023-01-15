Assetmark Inc. Sells 162,769 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,769 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 304,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

