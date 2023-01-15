Assetmark Inc. Sells 39,098 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,098 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

