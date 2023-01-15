Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335,088 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.34.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

