Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ARGGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.42) to GBX 112 ($1.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

ARGGY stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

