Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,738 shares of company stock valued at $41,178,650. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

