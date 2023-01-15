Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,368.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,457.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,304.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,578.81.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

