Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $573.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

