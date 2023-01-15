Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 474,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

