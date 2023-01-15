Atria Investments LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

