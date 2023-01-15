Atria Investments LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $258.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $258.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

