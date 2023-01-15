Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,037,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $450.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.09 and a 200-day moving average of $411.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

