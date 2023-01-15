Atria Investments LLC Purchases 6,544 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

