Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $381.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.97. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

