Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,254 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,543,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 442,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 93,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 660,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 120,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

