AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

