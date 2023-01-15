AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.



