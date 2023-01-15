Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.38

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.38 and traded as high as C$12.14. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 92,961 shares.
Aura Minerals Stock Up 21.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.28 million and a P/E ratio of 26.98.
Aura Minerals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Aura Minerals
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.
