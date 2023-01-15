Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 397.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

