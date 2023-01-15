Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.14 and a 1-year high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.62.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

