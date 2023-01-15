Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $328.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

