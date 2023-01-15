Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $224,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American Tower were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

