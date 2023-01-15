Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

