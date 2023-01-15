Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $195.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $211.35.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

