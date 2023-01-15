Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.81. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

