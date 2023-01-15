Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 119 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $333.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

