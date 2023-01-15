Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 207 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $83.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

