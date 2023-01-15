Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 346 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.64. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

