Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 373,633 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373,633 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,393,000 after purchasing an additional 416,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.67 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

