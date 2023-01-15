Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 453 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.29) to £135 ($164.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £130 ($158.38) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

