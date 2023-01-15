Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes $202,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

