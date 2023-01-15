Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.64.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $815.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $834.63 and a 200 day moving average of $756.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

